Can You Guess How Donald Trump Rated His Daughter on the Hotness Scale?

If someone told you that current president of the United States not only used to go on the radio with Howard Stern and rate women, but that those women would include his own daughter, Ivanka, would you believe it? On an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Stern tells the host about how forthcoming Donald Trump was whenever he would visit his show, and and remembers one occasion where he asked the future commander-in-chief to assess the great beauties of the world. Who’s overrated? Basically all actresses. Who is the benchmark-setting specimen of female human perfection? Well, go ahead and guess.