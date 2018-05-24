Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

David Letterman Gives Seth Meyers a Very Tiny, Very Creepy Gift on Late Night

“These are tenacious little bastards.”

12 mins ago

Idris Elba to Play the Sexiest Hunchback of Notre Dame Ever, for Netflix

Ring the bells!

9:19 a.m.

Hulu Is Making an R. Kelly Sexual-Abuse Documentary With BuzzFeed News

Lifetime is also making a docuseries and film about Kelly’s alleged abuse.

9:00 a.m.

Al Pacino, Miles Teller, and Other Almost Han Solos

A list of would-be Han Solos, past and present.

1:36 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Promotes Grown-Man Adoption Service

It’s about time.

12:56 a.m.

Jimmy Fallon Goes Nuts on Andy Cohen

And Mindy Kaling’s vocabulary needs updating, badly.

Yesterday at 11:12 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Topsy Turvy

With the end finally in sight, it feels like we’re careening toward a brick wall.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Pusha-T Previews New Album and Kanye West Verse on ‘What Would Meek Do?’

And yes, the hyphen is officially back.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Archer Recap: Pammy Gettin’ Hers

Amber Nash is Archer’s ultimate secret weapon.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Kill Me Dead

The most boring hour of reality television ever recorded.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Watching The Beast in the Jungle Dance

A Henry James adaptation with energetic choreography by Susan Stroman.

Yesterday at 9:40 p.m.

Show Dogs Has to Cut Two Scenes Because They Might Help People Molest Kids

Yeah, whoops.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Male Co-stars Defend Jeffrey Tambor in Front of a Tearful Jessica Walter

“Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. I have to let it go.”

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

Solo Box-Office Estimates: So Low?

Solo’s opening weekend is expected to gross around $130 to $150 million in toto.

Yesterday at 5:19 p.m.

Federal Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Weinstein Abuse Allegations

Local authorities in L.A. and New York had started investigations into the disgraced mogul.

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

Moses Farrow Defends Woody Allen, Accuses Mia Farrow of Physical Abuse

In a new self-published personal essay.

Yesterday at 4:13 p.m.

Don’t Miss: This Week in Web Videos

Our weekly web video roundup is back and better than ever.

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

9 Shows to Stream Right Now Before Summer TV Comes Back

Your summer-TV prep begins now.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

Retta Has a Story to Tell

In her upcoming memoir, the actress chronicles her adventures in Hollywood — including that time Taylor Swift cut her in line to the bathroom.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

Comcast Might Outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox

Comcast says it has prepared an all-cash offer “premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney.”