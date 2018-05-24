Hulu Is Making an R. Kelly Sexual-Abuse Documentary With BuzzFeed News

He’s accused of inappropriately touching and making lewd comments on film sets, at his production company, and in press junkets.

The battle for this summer’s successor to “Despacito” is officially on.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Shawn Mendes, J.Lo, Courtney Barnett, Pharrell

The teen-pop megastar reveals a dark — or at least darker — side on his make-or-break third album.

What Shawn Mendes Has Gone Through

Six months after accusing the comedian of sexual misconduct, Rebecca Corry reflects on how the decision to speak out has affected her life.

David Letterman Gives Seth Meyers a Very Tiny, Very Creepy Gift on Late Night

Idris Elba to Play the Sexiest Hunchback of Notre Dame Ever, for Netflix

Lifetime is also making a docuseries and film about Kelly’s alleged abuse.

With the end finally in sight, it feels like we’re careening toward a brick wall.

And yes, the hyphen is officially back.

Pusha-T Previews New Album and Kanye West Verse on ‘What Would Meek Do?’

The most boring hour of reality television ever recorded.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Kill Me Dead

Show Dogs Has to Cut Two Scenes Because They Might Help People Molest Kids

Male Co-stars Defend Jeffrey Tambor in Front of a Tearful Jessica Walter

“Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. I have to let it go.”