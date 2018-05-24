Hulu Is Making an R. Kelly Sexual-Abuse Documentary With BuzzFeed News

As women continue to come forward to accuse R. Kelly of sexual abuse, networks and streaming services have announced plans for documentaries covering the musician and his alleged sex cult. Today, Hulu said it was developing a new documentary feature on Kelly in collaboration with BuzzFeed News, just weeks after Lifetime said it would make a docuseries and film about his alleged abuse. Hulu’s will include reporting from Jim DeRogatis, who reported in depth on Kelly’s alleged predation and brainwashing of younger women last summer. It will also have interviews with “key figures involved in Kelly’s past,” his associates, and several survivors. Kelly continues to deny the allegations against him, though pressure from the Time’s Up movement and others to #MuteRKelly has grown in recent weeks. Hulu has not announced a release date for its documentary.