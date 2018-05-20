Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

During Vulture Festival’s Ibiza Boozy Brunch event, the film’s writer Lauryn Kahn, joined her star-studded cast on stage to share her experience of making her female-led film with Netflix. The streaming service’s built-in audience of subscribers played a big role in allowing her creative license with the script, “I think Netflix is really great because they’re not worried about weekend box office.” She added, “I think there’s a real appetite for films that represent the ladies more.”

Slated to be released on May 25th, Netflix’s latest original movie follows Love star Gillian Jacobs, SNL alum Vanessa Bayer, and 2 Dope Queens’ Phoebe Robinson as they turn a buttoned-up Barcelona business trip into a DJ love affair in Ibiza. From the outset, Kahn says Netflix embraced the script, assuring her that she would be able to execute her film how she saw fit. “They were being authentic about it and that’s exactly how you want it to be,” says Kahn. “It shows in that everyone was excited to be there. It really was a labor of love.”