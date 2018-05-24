Photo: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

This will likely cause a, uh, unusual sexual awakening. Idris Elba, a very sexy man, will be starring as the Hunchback of Notre Dame, a very unsexy man, for an upcoming Netflix film. THR reports that the film is being described by the streaming service as a “sonic and musical experience,” which will follow the same Hunchback of Notre Dame narrative that we already know — his hunchback character, Quasimodo, embarks on a tumultuous romance with Gypsy Esmeralda, who sees past his infamous hump for love. Elba will also be directing and music-producing for that coveted triple-threat moniker. Triple swoon!