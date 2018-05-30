In Response to Pusha-T Diss Track Drake Releases a Statement

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT

The world has been waiting with baited breath for Drake’s response to the epically scalding Pusha-T diss track ‘The Story of Adidon’. And now finally, the Canadian rapper, who was called out for “hiding a child” and whose parents and best friend were both targeted in the track, has released a statement defending…. the cover art of himself in blackface.

In a screenshot of what appears to be an Apple notes document posted to his Instagram story the rapper writes, “I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question. This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors stuggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongully portrayed in entertainment. Me and my best friend at the time Mazin Elsadig who is also an actor from Sudan were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issues we dealth with all the time as black actors at auditions. This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors had not changed much.”

Drake’s statement. [via @champagnepapi] A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on May 30, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT

Well, that settles that.