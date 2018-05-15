Is Nicki Minaj Really Making A Movie Called Get Ya Life Ugly — With Tina Fey?

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

In the age of Twitter memes becoming movies, all manner of development deals are possible. So should we believe, as Nicki Minaj said today on Instagram, that she will start shooting a movie with Tina Fey after the two work together on Saturday Night Live this weekend? And should we further believe that it is called Get Ya Life Ugly? There are multiple Paul Blart and Grown Ups movies, after all, so this is totally possible. See Minaj’s post and decide for yourself if this is an official announcement, or a very specific inside joke.

If Fey confirms the movie is indeed happening, it’s too bad they passed up Get Ya Whole Fkn Life Hoes as the actual title. It has some real punch.