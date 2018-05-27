It’s Time to Choose Where You Stand on the Charmed Reboot

Photo: The CW

The Charmed reboot drama is heating up big time, and soon we’ll all have to formulate a take. The first rumblings were felt when Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell in the original series, let loose on Twitter saying the reboot would merely be capitalizing on their hard work on the original. Then, Shannen Doherty got involved, but she only had a problem with the description of the project as a “feminist reboot” (the original show was plenty feminist, after all.)

But then Combs released another statement, this time saying she wishes the new cast well but, “I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago,”

If you’re gonna quote me then actually quote me @yahoo. pic.twitter.com/hQ35cXTg40 — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) May 22, 2018

Finally, one of reboot’s stars, Sarah Jeffery, has decided to speak up. The actress posted her own statement to Twitter today defending the new show, “We regard the foundation that was laid with great respect. But, when my character is challenged, when there is futile yet harmful noise about how we are either incapable or doomed, I will vociferously defend myself and my sisters,”

Maybe this finally puts the whole matter to bed. Though it seems weird we have yet to hear much of anything on this from Alyssa Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell in the original series. But maybe she’d already seen this coming.