The Bougiest Things Happening in Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B’s ‘Dinero’ Video

Remember when Jennifer Lopez told you her love don’t cost a thing? Welp, she lied. And her net worth has only since gone up. In her new video for “Dinero,” Jenny has upgraded considerably from the block to a lifestyle where luxury is the 24k-gold standard. Rihanna declared her mood for the summer “more is more,” and now J.Lo, Cardi B, and DJ Khaled have collectively acted accordingly. Let us have a moment for all the bougiest things happening in this video. But quickly now, time is money!
When J.Lo starts her day by chucking a diamond-crusted bowling ball down her mansion hallway
When she barbecues flaming steak in her lingerie, sipping from a bedazzled pimp cup
When she hosts a gambling ring of shirtless men and makes off with all their money
When she roasts marshmallows over a fire of burning cash
WHEN SHE WALKS AN OSTRICH ON A LEASH
When she’s eating a Jersey Mike’s sub on her staircase in an evening gown because she’s rich but not tasteless
When Cardi B shows up playing croquet with actual coin
When she vandalizes her own Lamborghini with dollar signs
When J.Lo and Cardi lounge in bed reading their Time covers
When she wears A-Rod’s uniform but makes it fashion
When you take candlelit baths next to unicorns now
When it’s exhausting being rich and you need a nap