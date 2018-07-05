Photo: Marvel Studios

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. Readers beware and such.

Groot, almost everyone’s favorite talking tree, is a teenager by the time of Avengers: Infinity War, until of course (and this is a spoiler! If the first warning didn’t stop you, stop now!) he’s killed when Thanos extinguishes half the life in the universe with a snap. As he fades away into dust, Groot says his whole “I am Groot” to Rocket Raccoon, but what he really means, according to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, is much sadder.

“Dad” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018

The tree thinks the raccoon with the voice of Bradley Cooper doing an accent is his dad! Somehow this is actually pretty sad! Gunn went on to explain that this is the translation in the script. We would all already know this if, like Thor, we had taken the Groot language as an elective in school. (Dammit, why did I take Latin instead?)