James Marsden Might Be Sonic the Hedgehog In The Live Action Sonic Movie

You know James Marsden as a very good actor currently starring in HBO’s Westworld. Now you will know him as a very good actor starring in the live action-animation hybrid adaptation of the classic Sega title Sonic the Hedgehog. According to Variety, Marsden will “star” in the movie, but it doesn’t not actually say explicitly that he will play Sonic. So it’s still possible that he’s not playing a lightning fast blue mammal in a movie that’s part cartoon (he could be leading the film in some other capacity?), but he probably is. That James Marsden, he can do it all.