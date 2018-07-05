Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Bill Cosby Stripped of Multiple Honors by the Kennedy Center

The move comes after Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault.

6:09 p.m.

R. Kelly Accusers to Share Experiences in Lifetime Docuseries

A movie will also accompany the series.

5:21 p.m.

What It Means When Childish Gambino Says ‘This Is America’

There’s a lot going on here.

4:44 p.m.

On Beyondless, Iceage Keep Evolving

No one expected the Danish punk band to go this far

4:03 p.m.

The Story Behind FanCon’s Controversial Collapse

The first major fan con dedicated to diversity was called a scam in the days since it abruptly fell apart. Here, its founders give their account.

2:43 p.m.

Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Will Be Carole King on Broadway This Summer

She’ll star in the show from June 7 to August 4.

2:06 p.m.

The Filmmakers Behind Alita: Battle Angel Say There’s ‘No Whitewashing’

Yes, it’s a manga adaptation with no Asian stars. But the Alita: Battle Angel filmmakers will tell you why it’s not the next Ghost in the Shell.

1:42 p.m.

Our 7 Favorite Posters (Out of 427!) From Milton Glaser’s New Collection

Five decades of wall art from New York’s co-founder.

12:48 p.m.

The Inspiration Behind SNL’s ’80s Donald Glover Music Video Is Equally Hilarious

Do you know Oran “Juice” Jones?

12:47 p.m.

Janet Jackson Will Perform Live at This Year’s Billboard Awards

You better tune in.

12:35 p.m.

Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis Discuss the Surprise Ending of Tully

Spoiler alert!

12:12 p.m.

Mark and Jay Duplass on the Pros and Cons of Making It As Brothers

“That will never go away – that one of us will be perceived as better or more valuable than the other. It’s fucking terrifying.”

11:59 a.m.

Luke Cage Season 2 Trailer: Meet Bushmaster, Your New Villain

He’s a relatively minor Marvel figure poised to go big.

11:54 a.m.

10 New York Restaurant Employees Share Their Wildest Stories

Sweetbitter pales in comparison to real life.

11:44 a.m.

Transparent Will End After Next Season

The fifth season will be its first without Jeffrey Tambor.

11:38 a.m.

Arrested Development Season 5 Trailer: The Bluths Are the ‘Family of the Year’

The series returns May 29.

11:36 a.m.

Theater Review: Aristophanes’ The Birds, Gone Cuckoo in the Best Possible Way

A life-affirming, madly colorful production of a 2,500-year-old play.

11:22 a.m.

Jeffrey Tambor Says Harassment Claims Were a ‘Coup’ To Oust Him from Transparent

“Something was up, over and above me. Some dots were not connecting,” he says.

10:58 a.m.

Bruce Springsteen Makes Fun of Steve Van Zandt’s Scarves in Hall of Fame Speech

A very Boss move.

10:46 a.m.

Ryan Murphy Wants to Make a #MeToo-Inspired Anthology Show

In a profile, Murphy describes a pitch for a show called Consent.