Janet Jackson Will Perform Live at This Year’s Billboard Awards

Janet Jackson will receive the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Monday that Jackson will also give her first televised performance in nine years during the ceremony. Per Billboard, previous Icon Award recipients include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Céline Dion, and Cher. Jackson is a Billboard pro: between 1990 and 2001, she was nominated for 18 Billboard awards, winning 10. This summer, Jackson will continue her State of the World Tour, perform at Essence Festival in New Orleans, and headline Panorama in New York City. Watch the Billboard Awards Sunday, May 20.