Imagine, for a moment, that we aren’t living in the darkest timeline, and we actually did end 2016 with a female president, and that female president is … Jennifer Aniston! According to Netflix, the Friends star will lead a movie written by Tig Notaro (who will co-star as First Lady!) and Stephanie Allynne for the streamer. Per a release, “First Ladies is a political comedy about America’s first female President and her wife, The First Lady. When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman… is another great woman.” Aniston, Notaro, and Allynne are producing, alongside Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Betsy Koch. Although Aniston will be America’s “first” female president, remember that she’ll actually be Netflix’s second. With Veep (and, generally, the Republic) winding down, it’s about time we got a well-moisturized president.