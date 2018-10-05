Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Will Both Judge The Voice

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Some people wait a lifetime for two American Idol successes to reunite as reality singing competition judges. But I’m telling you Kelly Clarkson is not going, and Jennifer Hudson is returning, so they will both be judges on The Voice this fall. Clarkson debuted as a judge for the first time last season, and Hudson has also previously taken a spin in the judge’s chair way back in season 13. The show will be entering its 15th season this year with both their original male judges, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, returning to comfortably fill the groves we assume they’ve worn in those chairs by now.

It should definitely be interesting to see two people who actually have experience winning reality tv singing competitions competing once again, but from the other side of the stage. As NBC’s Paul Telegdy told Deadline, “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes.” Not to mention the unique experience of knowing how to not get sea sick in those spinny chairs.