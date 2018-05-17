Latest News from Vulture

10:58 a.m.

Sorry to Bother You, But the Sorry to Bother You Redband Trailer Is Here

Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson take on selling out in director Boots Riley’s trippy fantasy satire.

10:54 a.m.

This Trailer for Sense8’s Final Season Packs in a Lot of Feelings

The cluster says farewell.

10:28 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Boy

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre.”

10:21 a.m.

The Internet Has Already Devoured ‘This Is America’

But it still has power.

10:14 a.m.

Backstreet Boys Are Back With New Song, Serving Choreography Like It’s 1999

Behold AJ’s divine shoulder shimmy.

9:52 a.m.

Janet Jackson Is Writing a New Album About Literally Anything

“I woke up this morning and heard a bird chirping in a rhythm that captivated my heart. Maybe that will turn into a new groove.”

9:51 a.m.

Bronx Queens J.Lo and Cardi B Collaborate on New Song ‘Dinero’

“Merengue to the money, bachata to the bank!”

9:46 a.m.

9:14 a.m.

Duncan Sheik’s Secret Life of Bees Musical Is Coming to Off Broadway Next Spring

Atlantic also announced a play with Isabelle Huppert.

9:00 a.m.

Maria Cornejo’s 10 Favorite Books

Jack Kerouac, Patti Smith, Fareed Zakaria, and more.

9:00 a.m.

Looking for a Deadpool Deep Dive? Here Are 5 of His Classic Comic-Book Stories

Just in time for the new flick.

8:27 a.m.

The CW’s 2018-2019 Schedule: Jane the Virgin Comes to an End

And it won’t return until midseason.

8:00 a.m.

Breakfast With Anselm Kiefer, Who Made That Flying Lead Book at Rock Center

Just don’t write on his cappuccino, please.

1:59 a.m.

Watch the Wild Exclusive Trailer for the Killer Cannes Film Knife + Heart

Vanessa Paradis stars in a slasher film set in the world of gay porn, with an M83 soundtrack.

1:21 a.m.

Diane Keaton Uses Her New Movie As an Excuse to Kiss Jimmy Kimmel

She wanted to recreate one of her Book Club scenes using Kimmel as a stand-in for Andy García.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Friendly Fire

Elizabeth finally confronts the truth of what she’s been doing for the Russian cause.

Yesterday at 11:21 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss to Play Horror Author Shirley Jackson in Upcoming Thriller

Michael Stuhlbarg will play Jackson’s husband Stanley Hyman.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Here’s the Story Behind That Russian Movie Philip Watched on The Americans

The showrunners talk us through some of Philip’s erratic behavior — and his meaningful choice of video rental.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Archer Danger Island Recap: Ziegler’s Follies

In the fourth episode of the season, we meet this season’s iteration of Barry: Ziegler, a German fighter pilot.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Life, Cabarets, Old Friends

What starts as a genuinely heartwarming episode takes a nosedive pretty quickly.