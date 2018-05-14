Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Replacing Connie Britton As a Phone Answerer on 9-1-1

9-1-1, formerly a show about Connie Britton answering phones, will now be a show about Jennifer Love Hewitt answering phones. The Ryan Murphy–produced Fox show is replacing Britton, who had only signed a one-season contract, with Hewitt as it heads into its second season. Hewitt will play Maddie, a new call-center operator, as Britton heads off to Bravo to star in its mini-series adaptation of the podcast Dirty John. Murphy had previously suggested that Britton might return for guest appearances in the future, so viewers could check in on her character (and her character’s glasses), but otherwise it seems that Fox couldn’t hardly wait to replace her with someone else.