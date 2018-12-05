Ibex. I-B-E-X. Noun! Is it a goat, a sheep, a hare, a deer? For temporary Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson — of Grand Tour and Richard Hammond-bashing fame — he just knew it was a deer, so much so that when the contestant put it as his final answer, he didn’t even double check the screen to confirm its veracity. Too bad ibex aren’t actually deers, and the contestant had to lose £15 thousand after some premature celebrations. “I’ve seen them in African bonging around like deers!” Clarkson tried to rationalize, but alas, it’s a wild goat found in the Alps in the Pyrenees. “And I thought it was a deer-y thing that lived in Africa!” At least he was sympathetic to the contestant’s £1 thousand consolation prize: “You’re going back to Copenhagen with barely enough to afford the airfare.”