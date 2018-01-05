How was your first day of May? Did you enjoy some beautiful spring weather with sunshine and a warm breeze? That’s great, but weatherman Brad Pitt has some bad news for your upcoming forecast this NBA playoffs season. Like any good fake meteorologist, the actor broke the news on The Jim Jefferies Show with a sports “joke” that’s actually just an observation about climate change:

“I was hanging out with LeBron James and he said, ‘How’s the weather down there?’ Because he’s tall. And I said, ‘The same as it is up there — changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn.’”

On the bright side his current forecast is calling for “sunshine in the west, the south, the east and over here in the north.” On the downside the ice caps are melting and the end is nigh.