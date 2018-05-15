Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Jim Parsons was injured at a matinee performance of The Boys in the Band on Saturday in New York City. According to those who attended the show, The Big Bang Theory star tripped when walking out for a curtain call. After his injury, the show canceled its Saturday evening performance. At the next scheduled performance on Monday night, Parsons’s standby Matt McGrath went on for him.

“Jim Parsons was injured at the Saturday matinee and sustained a fracture in his foot,” representatives from The Boys in the Band told Vulture Monday night. “He’s working with his doctor to ensure a quick recovery and is expected to return to the show as soon as possible this week.”

On Saturday, the show’s official Twitter account posted a now-deleted Tweet saying that the Saturday evening performance had been canceled “due to a minor injury of a cast member.” “Performances will resume Monday night,” it added. “Please contact your point-of-purchase for refund and exchange information.”

The Boys in the Band is a Broadway revival of a groundbreaking 1968 play by Mart Crowley that tackles the lives of gay men in the pre-Stonewall era. This run celebrates the play’s 50th anniversary with an ensemble cast that includes Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Matt Bomer.

This post has been updated throughout.