Jim Parsons Injury Cancels The Boys in the Band Performance

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Jim Parsons was reportedly injured at a matinee performance of The Boys in the Band on Saturday in New York City. According to those who attended the show, The Big Bang Theory star tripped when walking out for a curtain call. As one Twitter user wrote, “So…Jim Parsons tripped down a stair when they came out for their encore and couldn’t stand for his bow…the poor thing limped off while everyone else took their bow. Yikes.”

So...Jim Parsons tripped down a stair when they came out for their encore and couldn't stand for his bow...the poor thing limped off while everyone else took their bow. Yikes. — Ruth 🐝🐀 (@bombusperplexus) May 12, 2018

Later, the show’s official Twitter account announced that the Saturday evening performance had been cancelled, “Due to a minor injury of a cast member, the Sat evening performance has been canceled. Performances will resume Monday night. Please contact your point-of-purchase for refund and exchange information.”

Due to a minor injury of a cast member, the Sat evening performance has been canceled. Performances will resume Monday night. Please contact your point-of-purchase for refund and exchange information. https://t.co/UL3P4GWBJH — The Boys in the Band on Broadway (@BoysBandBway) May 13, 2018

Luckily, it sounds like Parsons will be back on the boards soon, but the announcement wasn’t received well by fans from out of town. Several ticket holders wondered whether understudies were still a thing, and why the show apparently must no longer go on. One ticket holder tweeted, “I’m sorry that hear that @jimparsonspriv got hurt and we wish him a speedy recovery. Came from FL just to see te (sic) show, so we can’t help to be disappointed. Get an understudy. Bazinga!”

I’m sorry that hear that @jimparsonspriv got hurt and we wish him a speedy recovery. Came from FL just to see te show, so we can’t help to be disappointed. Get an understudy. Bazinga! — Mariano Morales (@nano3226) May 13, 2018

The Boys in the Band is a Broadway revival of a groundbreaking 1968 play by Mart Crowley that tackles the lives of gay men in the pre-Stonewall era. This run celebrates the play’s 50th anniversary with an ensemble cast including Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Matt Bomer.