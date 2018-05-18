Jimmy Fallon Fills Tina Fey’s Eyes With Cursed Images

On Thursday, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon brought us our much needed dose of Tina Fey, followed quickly by several things that, as Fallon himself put it, “you can’t unsee.” Fey stopped by The Tonight Show in her run up to hosting SNL’s season finale this weekend. She was then roped into a game of nightmares called What’s Behind Me? Which, frankly, is a scary enough question on it’s own, but this is a whole game that actually combines Mad Libs, Password, and a tableau vivant. And this toxic mix will cause a depiction of two ETs doing the pottery scene from Ghost to appear on your television in the middle of the night. So, good luck ever feeling normal again, America!