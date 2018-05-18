Latest News from Vulture

2:09 a.m.

Jimmy Fallon Fills Tina Fey’s Eyes With Cursed Images

At least now we’ll all get to have the same nightmares as Tina Fey. Neat.

12:45 a.m.

Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet Will Break Your Heart in Beautiful Boy

Why must we watch our favs be so sad?

12:08 a.m.

Warner Bros. Wins Bidding War for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights

The musical has escaped the Weinstein Company and found a safe space.

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Season-Finale Recap: Dearly Beloved

“Where do you sit if you used to be in love with the bride but then the groom beat you up and put you in the hospital?”

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Don’t Shop Believing

What kind of sweet deal did Gwynne’s make with this show?

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Sony Crackle Lays Off Employees Amid Restructuring

The cuts come as part of a larger restructuring at Sony.

Yesterday at 9:40 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: These Violent Delights Have Gaggy Ends

The queens go Westworld.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio Could Be Teaming Up Again

And yes, it is for a historical biopic where Leo gets to act grizzled.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Recap: I Rebuke You, Satan

The crew decides it’s time to help Pauly D to find true love.

Yesterday at 6:19 p.m.

Bring Your Patti’s Pies to Kat Dennings and Malin Akerman’s Friendsgiving

There will be drama.

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

Let’s Rank All the Weddings on Grey’s Anatomy

The 14 ceremonies we’ve seen over 14 seasons, ranked in order of style, romance, and need for Kleenex.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Season Two Now Warns Some Viewers Not to Watch the Show

“If you are struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you.”

Yesterday at 4:06 p.m.

How Arctic Monkeys Tapped Into the Nostalgia of Space

Front man Alex Turner paints a compelling portrait of a man so out of time that he ends up on the moon.

Yesterday at 3:55 p.m.

Catfish’s Nev Schulman Being Investigated for Sexual Misconduct

MTV has temporarily suspended the production of Catfish while it looks into claims against the show’s host.

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m.

Ariana Grande Wasn’t Sure She’d Ever Perform Again After Manchester Bombing

’The processing part is going to take forever.”

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m.

Lando Is Pansexual, Says Solo Writer

Did J.K. Rowling get ahold of this character?

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

What to Expect from Dissect’s Deep Dive on Frank Ocean

The third season of Spotify’s excellent music podcast will focus on Frank Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde.

Yesterday at 2:44 p.m.

Steven Yeun Makes His Leading-Man Korean Film Debut in Burning

Lee Chang-dong’s moody mystery is based on a Haruki Murakami short story.

Yesterday at 2:05 p.m.

Gillian Anderson Will Be Your Sex Therapist in Netflix’s Sex Education

She will co-star with Asa Butterfield.

Yesterday at 1:27 p.m.

The Deadpool Moment: The Inside Story of Marvel’s Boom Brand

He went from comic-book zero to cinema hero.