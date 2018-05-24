Jimmy Fallon Goes Nuts On Andy Cohen

It’s an established fact that Jimmy Fallon loves playing games with celebrities. But we didn’t quite realize how seriously competitive the host can get until Wednesday night, when he teamed up with Andy Cohen against Mindy Kaling and Tarik Trotter for a game of Jinx. With Steve Higgins moderating the game that required teammates to shout the same answers in unison, Fallon and Cohen just couldn’t get on the same page. It is maybe the first time in Tonight Show history we’ve gotten to watch the host slam his hand on the table and scream “Nut nut nut!” But hopefully it won’t be the last.