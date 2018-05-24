Jimmy Kimmel Promotes Grown Man Adoption Service

Tonight Jimmy Kimmel unpacked the truly strange story about a 30-year-old New York man whose parents had to go to court to get him to finally move out of their house. He dealt with this in true Kimmel fashion by taking to the streets to ask passers by if they still lived with their parents, and he even let the audience join in on guessing which of these pedestrians was experiencing a failure to launch. After finding a mother-son duo from his own audience were still co-habitating, Kimmel tried to get in front of any potential legal strife by unveiling a new service that allows people to adopt men over 30 who have no skills. But wait, isn’t that just called marriage?