During last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel took a few minutes to react to yesterday’s news that ABC, his own network, decided to cancel Roseanne after Roseanne Barr posted a racist comment about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to Twitter. “Roseanne — you’re not going to believe this, but she tweeted something outrageous,” Kimmel told the audience. “ABC today decided to cancel their highest-rated show, Roseanne, following a tweet in which Roseanne compared an African-American woman, a former adviser to President Obama, to an ape, which did not sit well with ABC management — or anyone with a brain, really.” Kimmel noted that the loss of Roseanne is a “huge blow” to the network considering it was a hit in the ratings: “I mean, we don’t have much on this network. We’re hoping the NBA Finals goes 11 games this year. We’re still airing America’s Funniest Home Videos, okay?” Near the end of the clip, Kimmel shares his idea for the perfect Roseanne replacement, because the show must go on — and ideally it goes on without the involvement of a racist conspiracy-theory tweeter.