Latest News from Vulture

12:25 p.m.

Steven Yeun’s Revelation: ‘There Are No Rules.’

Yeun’s most challenging role yet won him leading-man recognition. But the experience of being a Korean actor in Korea is still blowing his mind a bit.

12:24 p.m.

President Trump Is Mad About Roseanne’s Cancellation

In a tweet, Trump lashed out at Disney CEO Bob Iger.

11:56 a.m.

Drake Probably Should Have Seen This Coming

Pusha-T’s “The Story of Adidon” is a brutal retaliation.

11:38 a.m.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger Is the Superhero Show of the Summer

It’s an unparalleled blend of the naturalistic and the surreal.

10:59 a.m.

Calling It: Dreamer Will Be a Festival Darling

We warned you: Dreamer is a short worth watching.

10:50 a.m.

Pharmaceutical Company Behind Ambien Not Here for Roseanne’s Apology

A polite response.

10:31 a.m.

18 Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Summer

Get a bigger beach bag.

10:27 a.m.

Roseanne Writers Might Not Get Severance Pay

“Everybody is a little bit on edge.”

10:00 a.m.

Leigh Whannell Helped Define a Decade Of Horror, and He’s Still Going

The writer of Saw and Insidious talks about his changing attitude about violence and his new movie, Upgrade.

9:53 a.m.

Drake Plans to Use His Secret Son to Sell Sneakers, According to Pusha-T

“Who rolls out their child with a sweatsuit?”

9:48 a.m.

Why Isn’t The Boys in the Band Up for Tonys This Year?

It’s hard to get all of those stars in one place at one time.

9:29 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Is As Ambitious and Zany As Ever

While targeting #MeToo and toxic masculinity, the Netflix comedy continues to deliver welcome doses of the absurd.

9:18 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to ABC’s Roseanne Cancellation, Proposes Perfect Replacement

“You’re not going to believe this, but she tweeted something outrageous.”

8:00 a.m.

Vulture’s Showing a Bunch of Great Films in Bryant Park This Summer

Enjoy free movies under the stars, just as no Multiplex operator intended.

1:19 a.m.

Nicki Minaj Lets Us Watch Her Process

And it is pure pink magic.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: In Remembrance

Gilead has always been a violent place, but now the violence is random.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Roseanne Returns to Twitter, Issues Apology: ‘I Deeply Regret My Comments’

And she also doesn’t seem to know anything about the woman she joked about.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Season-Premiere Recap: It Don’t Change Nothing

What will the irreconcilable issues between Ralph Angel and Darla ultimately mean for Blue?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Legion Recap: Vapor Haze

The momentum grinds to a halt as the writers give us unsatisfactory check-ins with the supporting cast.

Yesterday at 10:56 p.m.

SZA May Have Permanent Vocal-Cord Damage

The singer Tweeted that her voice may be permanently damaged.