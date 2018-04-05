Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Guy Planet Earth Appears to Be Trying to Kill

Now while I’m not usually one for conspiracies, it seem obvious to me that the Earth’s animals are conspiring to take down Dylan McWilliams. Tonight, Jimmy Kimmel interviewed the 20-year-old from Colorado who has been experiencing what we can maybe call a reverse miracle: he’s survived attacks from a snake, a bear, and a shark. Not at the same time, but still, it seems obvious the animal kingdom has him on some kind of list. McWilliams told Jimmy he’d found out the odds of all this happening to one person are 893 quadrillion to one. And yet, Dylan says he’s determined to get back out there and “live on the edge.” While somewhere in the distance a mountain lion is rubbing its paws together, probably.