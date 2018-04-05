Latest News from Vulture

24 mins ago

Steve Martin And Martin Short Prove They’re Best Friends

We always knew they were amigos, but now it’s official.

1:06 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Guy Planet Earth Appears to Be Trying to Kill

Aren’t you glad it’s not you?

12:38 a.m.

Travis Scott, Kanye West, and Lil Uzi Vert Just Dropped Your Newest Summer Jam

It’s called Watch and you’ll never guess what it’s about.

Yesterday at 11:28 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Do the Right Thing

The odds that April will die are higher than ever.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Big Brother

Jerry O’Connell is perfectly cast as Sheldon’s older brother Georgie.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Put Peyton in Her Place

Someone needs to tell Naomie to chill out.

Yesterday at 9:50 p.m.

Here’s What Mike Pence Thought Of Michelle Wolf’s WHCD Jokes

The comedian’s comments about Mike Pence — or to use her words, a “weird little guy” — have now entered the arena.

Yesterday at 9:41 p.m.

Will Smith Is Going To Jump Out of A Helicopter

No, really.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: You Can Take My Snatch

We’ve got ourselves a tough episode to swim through, mermaid-style.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Recap: Wrecking Meatball

Ron has ascended to Trumpian levels of denial.

Yesterday at 7:30 p.m.

Theater Review: Summer and Smoke Has That ‘Immaterial Something’

A Tennessee Williams revival that’s deeply moving.

Yesterday at 7:09 p.m.

Broadway’s Spamalot Is Going To The Big Screen

Monty Python’s Eric Idle will write the script.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Overboard is the Kind of Remake We Can Get Behind

The bilingual reimagining of an under-seen Gary Marshall rom-com is unexpectedly fresh.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

Carrie Coon Is Your New Star of The Sinner

She will play a mysterious cult leader trying to build utopia in upstate New York.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

The What We Do In The Shadows Series Lands At FX

The show will be a spin off of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s mockumentary film about the lives and loves of New Zealand vampires.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Is Reportedly Ending With Season Four

Consider us bummed.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Eight New Books You Should Read This May

Rachel Kushner, Jamel Brinkley, Michael Ondaatje, William Trevor, and more.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing Might Come Back on Fox

News you can probably thank Roseanne for.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

It’s Going Down: Pitbull Composed the Film Score for John Travolta’s Gotti

Dale, Gotti!

Yesterday at 3:11 p.m.

Conan On TBS Will Be Switching To A Half-Hour Format

The comic is also expanding his business dealings with his parent network.