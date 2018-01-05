In first-time director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s upcoming drama Monsters and Men, three men are unsure about what to do in the face of police brutality in their Brooklyn neighborhood. John David Washington plays a cop who hears both sides of the argument; Anthony Ramos takes a video of a cop shooting his friend and is unsure if he should publish it online in fear of police retaliation; and Kelvin Harrison Jr. is a high school athlete who could damage his chances at getting a full scholarship if he becomes involved in activism.

The movie premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and will be officially released next fall.