John Mayer Is Over It and We’re Here for It

Almost ten years ago John Mayer was a starry-eyed kid who was just Waiting On the World to Change. And well, it did change, but not at all in the way any of us probably hoped. So, it seems fitting that the singer’s newest video is as close as one can get to a visual depiction of the word “ugh.” The video, that the artist himself labeled “Premium Content!”, is basically just him in front of a green screen dancing casually and dressed tragically. The singer explained himself on Twitter, writing “I needed to make a video for New Light but nobody could agree on a budget. (MUSIC INDUSTRY amirite?) So I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos.”

And while this extremely meme-able content is for sure amusing, it could also double as his Queer Eye submission tape. So hey, we’re saving money all around. Plus, there’s a zebra!