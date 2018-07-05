John Oliver Realizes the Secret to Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s Friendship

John Oliver went deep into the bizarre reemergence of Rudy Giuliani in President Trump’s inner circle on Last Week Tonight this week. Oliver took the time to remind us that Giuliani has been a bit of a cuckoo bird since his early days of making New York City his stomping grounds. Remember that time he dressed in a Hells Angels vest to go undercover to buy crack cocaine? Or the time he married his second cousin? Or that time he told the press he was leaving his wife, before actually telling his wife he was leaving her? According to Oliver, these quirks are likely what made Giuliani and Trump BFFs. “Think about it. They’re basically two versions of the same person,” Oliver explained. “They’re both New Yorkers coasting on their reputations, they’ve both had three marriages, neither of them can shut up in front of a camera, and perhaps most importantly, they both want to fuck Ivanka — which is weird for Trump because Ivanka is in his family, and is weird for Giuliani because she isn’t.”