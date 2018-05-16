Thank Gotti for These Videos of John Travolta Dancing With 50 Cent at Cannes

Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

In a surprising twist, Kevin Connolly’s Gotti has become the cinematic gift that keeps on giving: After the release-date drama, last-minute reprieve, and news that the movie’s score was composed by Pitbull, Gotti’s Cannes premiere did not disappoint. 50 Cent walked the red carpet, apparently pitched his own $80 million movie, and performed at Gotti’s after-party. John Travolta, who has been known to shake a tail feather in his day, danced to 50’s “Just a Lil Bit.” (Yes, this is the best thing that’s happened at Cannes this year outside of Jean-Luc Godard pulling an “I don’t know her.”) See footage from Gotti’s festivities below:

Me and John Travolta partying 😆 l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018

You deserve to see that from another angle, too:

John Travolta now onstage dancing with 50 Cent #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/liHcD3Ywuc — Stuart Oldham (@s_oldham) May 15, 2018

And how about one more, just to focus on Travolta’s neck work:

John Travolta is onstage dancing (!) to 50 Cent at the ‘Gotti’ #Cannes2018 party. pic.twitter.com/Fivfn3Usix — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 15, 2018

Gotti director Kevin Connolly, of Entourage fame, also danced to 50 Cent. (Inexplicably, Connolly’s friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire seemingly were not in attendance.)

Tuesday night at Cannes — it’s for the boys!