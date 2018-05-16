Thank Gotti for These Videos of John Travolta Dancing With 50 Cent at Cannes

In a surprising twist, Kevin Connolly’s Gotti has become the cinematic gift that keeps on giving: After the release-date drama, last-minute reprieve, and news that the movie’s score was composed by Pitbull, Gotti’s Cannes premiere did not disappoint. 50 Cent walked the red carpet, apparently pitched his own $80 million movie, and performed at Gotti’s after-party. John Travolta, who has been known to shake a tail feather in his day, danced to 50’s “Just a Lil Bit.” (Yes, this is the best thing that’s happened at Cannes this year outside of Jean-Luc Godard pulling an “I don’t know her.”) See footage from Gotti’s festivities below:
You deserve to see that from another angle, too:
And how about one more, just to focus on Travolta’s neck work:
Gotti director Kevin Connolly, of Entourage fame, also danced to 50 Cent. (Inexplicably, Connolly’s friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire seemingly were not in attendance.)
Tuesday night at Cannes — it’s for the boys!