Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

During a talk at Cannes on Wednesday, John Travolta was asked questions about the breadth of his career, and was even game enough to field questions about Battlefield Earth (“Picasso had sketches he didn’t sell and weren’t as popular as other things,” was his response, according to Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times). He did not have much to say, however, when asked about the #MeToo movement. Not because he disagrees with what’s happening, but just because he’s not really thinking about it. According to Kaufman, who was tweeting from the event, Travolta said:

Asked about #metoo movement and what's happening in Hollywood, Travolta says "the truth is I don't know a lot about it" because he views himself as a "citizen of the world" and doesn't think a lot about gender or race. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 16, 2018

As a post-race, post-gender “citizen of the world” Travolta doesn’t have the time or bandwidth to consider the biggest social-reform movement currently sweeping through his industry. Maybe Picasso wouldn’t have had much to say on the matter, either.