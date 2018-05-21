City of Lies Trailer: Detective Johnny Depp Will Solve Biggie’s Murder

It’s about time we knew who solved the murder of Biggie Smalls, and Detective Johnny Depp is the man for the job. His hypothesis in the new film City of Lies: Biggie’s murder has never been solved because of ongoing institutional corruption. Depp plays LAPD detective Russell Poole, who joins forces with reporter “Jack” Jackson (Forest Whitaker) to unravel the case. During a Vulture Festival panel this weekend, Wendy Williams was asked about Johnny Depp, who she said she liked from his 21 Jump Street days. She then wondered aloud about City of Lies, which will reexamine a high-profile true-crime case that’s already frequently revisited. “Whatcha gonna tell us, Johnny Depp?” Williams asked. We’ll see when City of Lies opens September 7.