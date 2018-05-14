Great news, almost everyone who likes comedy: Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are teaming up for a seven-date comedy tour this summer, kicking things off at Boston’s Wang Theatre next month. However, despite the fact that they are doing seven shows, Stewart and Chappelle are only visiting three cities. The pair will perform in Boston for three nights, beginning on June 11, before traveling to Houston and El Paso, Texas for two performances in each city. Tickets for the limited tour go on sale this Friday, May 18, so, if you live in El Paso, honestly, it’s time to just go for it. You probably aren’t going to regret doubling down on this one. You can check the full show list below:

June 11: Boston, Wang Theatre

June 12: Boston, Wang Theatre

June 13: Boston, Wang Theatre

June 21: Houston, Smart Financial Centre

June 22: Houston, Smart Financial Centre

June 23: El Paso, Chavez Theatre

June 24: El Paso, Chavez Theatre