Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Ellen Scares Sarah Paulson Once Again, Because That Is Ellen’s Nature

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is a hard booking for performers who, for whatever reason, hate being terrified.

18 mins ago

Deadpool 2 Is Tedious and Predictable

Ryan Reynolds returns for a film that spits one-liners as mechanically as a tennis-ball launcher.

10:20 p.m.

The Terror Recap: In Memoriam

I’ll be honest, I cried through almost all of this episode.

9:44 p.m.

Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle Take the Stage for Joint Comedy Tour This Summer

The seven-date tour kicks off in Boston on June 11.

9:20 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Spinoff The Perfectionists Gets A Series Order and A Trailer

Oh, they’re not like those loosey-goosey, type-B little liars.

6:45 p.m.

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman is Stylish, Hilarious, and Utterly Uncompromising

From its bombastic title on down, Spike Lee is in stylistic conversation with the blaxploitation genre.

6:44 p.m.

Watch the Trailers for Fox’s New Shows and Also Last Man Standing

From Proven Innocent to Rel.

6:14 p.m.

The Story Behind How Brooklyn Nine-Nine Was Cancelled and Rescued in 31 Hours

“Being born is nice, being reborn is really nice.”

4:53 p.m.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Replacing Connie Britton As a Phone Answerer on 9-1-1

9-1-1, it’s JLH!

4:43 p.m.

Childish Gambino Passed Drake on the Charts, But for How Long?

For both artists, the South is the source of success.

4:41 p.m.

How to Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

Grab the Pimm’s cups!

4:18 p.m.

Two Cops Scam the Klan in the First Trailer for Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman

It’s a Spike Lee joint based on true events.

3:09 p.m.

The Best Westworld Fan Theories, Mid-Season Edition

Checking in on the status of some of the internet’s most popular hunches, at the midpoint of its second season.

2:55 p.m.

Actress Margot Kidder Dead at 69

She was at her home in Montana.

2:47 p.m.

Guillermo del Toro Is Creating a Horror Anthology for Netflix

The director also works with Netflix on the animated series Trollhunters.

2:27 p.m.

Gillian Anderson Knows the Truth Is Out There About The X-Files Ending

Scully only deals in facts.

12:56 p.m.

How Justin Simien Created the Visual Language of Dear White People

And why he wants to play with timelines in future seasons.

12:56 p.m.

Meryl Streep Rebounds From Pentagon Papers With Soderbergh’s Panama Papers Drama

She loves a leak.

12:39 p.m.

Donald Glover Just Ended Drake’s Months-Long Streak at No. 1

Drake has led the Hot 100 since February.

12:35 p.m.

Rita Ora Apologizes for Bisexual-Themed ‘Girls’ Following Criticism

“A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”