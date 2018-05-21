Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels

By

Jonathan Van Ness and Justin Theroux form a duo we never knew we needed. When the pair stopped by our studio during Vulture Festival, they enjoyed a game of “Justin Theroux or Justin Trudeau?” — everyone’s favorite icebreaker.

At the festival, Van Ness did a live recording of his podcast, Getting Curious, with Theroux as his special guest.

Watch Now

  1. Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
  2. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  3. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  4. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
  5. How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
  6. The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
  7. 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
  8. How to Protect Your Facebook Data
  9. Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
  10. 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
  11. 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
Jonathan Van Ness Loved Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.