Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
Jonathan Van Ness and Justin Theroux form a duo we never knew we needed. When the pair stopped by our studio during Vulture Festival, they enjoyed a game of “Justin Theroux or Justin Trudeau?” — everyone’s favorite icebreaker.
At the festival, Van Ness did a live recording of his podcast, Getting Curious, with Theroux as his special guest.
