Jordan Peele Is Recruiting An All-Star Team For His Next Film, Us

Back in February, Jordan Peele told The Hollywood Reporter that he was writing his next film, and that it would start shooting later this year. Today, Peele announced a title and even debuted a poster on Twitter. It will be called Us, and according to reports from Variety and THR, Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss, and Winston Duke are all in talks to star.

The Oscar-winning writer and director didn’t share any plot details, but this is what he said about his first follow-up to Get Out in the conversation with THR. “One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” said Peele. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.” Peele will also produce the new movie through his MonkeyPaw banner, along with Blumhouse’s Jason Blum. Us will be another product of the director’s deal with Universal, and the studio has already set a release date of March 15, 2019.