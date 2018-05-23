Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

There Were Many Philip Roths

We remember the slab of liver and the sex, but Roth probably contemplated death more than any writer after Tolstoy.

2:05 p.m.

How A Quiet Place Defied All Odds to Become a Blockbuster

“The movie was risky on every level.”

1:01 p.m.

Ariana Grande Addresses Mac Miller Breakup: ‘I Have Cared for Him’

“Shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem.”

1:00 p.m.

Every SNL Opening Monologue This Season, Ranked by the Backing Band’s Reactions

The stand-up format is a mixed bag.

12:49 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the 13 Reasons Why Season-Two Finale

We’ll need at least another 13 hours to process it.

12:12 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Season-Premiere Recap: Picture Imperfect

Instead of tapes, we’ve now got court testimonies.

11:58 a.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Receive This Year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

“The fact that Mr. Twain himself will be presenting the award to me in person is particularly gratifying.”

11:04 a.m.

Janet Jackson Is the Fairy Godmother of Vibrators, According to Jenna Dewan

When Jenna Dewan was 19, Janet Jackson gave her a “pleasure chest.”

10:54 a.m.

Andrew Garfield Describes the Wild Party Where He Had His First, Uh, 30 Kisses

“It was like a royal rumble.”

10:32 a.m.

13 Reasons Why’s #MeToo Scene Was Almost Cut Until Female Executives Intervened

“I actually took that sequence out because I felt like it would seem like we were parodying the #MeToo movement.”

10:28 a.m.

David Cross Walked Off Set and Cried After Colbert Insulted Him Last Night

“Everything I’ve ever seen you do, with the exception of the guy in Men in Black, was really funny!”

10:22 a.m.

The 10 Best Saturday Night Live Sketches of the Season, Ranked

From “Diner Lobster” to “Friendos” to “Welcome to Hell,” here are the best sketches from this season of Saturday Night Live.

10:19 a.m.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Fought David Simon for That Masturbation Scene in The Deuce

“The second I got to set, I was like, ‘Where is the orgasm?’”

9:36 a.m.

Sarah Silverman Defends Louis C.K.: ‘He’s My Brother, So It’s Hard’

“I may not have a very clear perspective on it, but I’m trying to.”

9:27 a.m.

Emilia Clarke Says Daenerys’s Final Game of Thrones Scene ‘F*cked Me Up’

“Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

9:00 a.m.

Every Ron Howard Movie, Ranked

From Solo: A Star Wars Story to Cinderella Man.

8:02 a.m.

The 100 TV Comedies Everyone Should Watch

From the classics to the total weirdos.

8:00 a.m.

The Stars of Vulture Festival Strike a Pose in Our Photo Studio

Eighty-one stars in moving portrait.

8:00 a.m.

Johnny Knoxville on His New Movie and Whether He’s Done His Last Stunt

“I love what I do, but at some point I’m not gonna be able to do it anymore,” he says. “When that time comes I want it to be my choice.”

2:23 a.m.

Richard Gere Is Coming to Television

It’s finally prestigious enough for him.