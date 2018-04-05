Junot Díaz’s Accuser Confronted Him Live During a Q&A

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The New Yorker

Before she detailed her allegations of sexual misconduct against Junot Díaz on social media this morning, author Zinzi Clemmons confronted him hours beforehand during a literary festival in Sydney, Australia. Per Buzzfeed News, Díaz was speaking at the “Why We Read” panel at the annual Sydney Writers’ Festival. At this session, Clemmons confronted him from the crowd during the designated audience question-and-answer segment. An attendee told Buzzfeed that Clemmons said Díaz had “harmed” her. “Junot Diaz either didn’t grasp or pretended not to grasp questions from @zinziclemmons about the connection between his New Yorker piece and his behavior with her,” panel attendee Alexander Luft later tweeted. “Unfortunately, the audience (mostly white, older Australians) seemed to instantly rally around Diaz. They wanted @zinziclemmons to stop questioning him, and they applauded Junot’s answer. Deep problem among both writers and readers.”

During a Q-and-A during Sydney Writer's Fest, Junot Diaz either didn't grasp or pretended not to grasp questions from @zinziclemmons about the connection between his New Yorker piece and his behavior with her.https://t.co/G63en174J5 — Alexander Luft (@AlexP_Luft) May 4, 2018

Another attendee posted an Instagram photo that mentioned Clemmons’s comments. “A female decided to take question time to an uncomfortable place and was quite rude,” she wrote, adding, “I would like to commend Junot Díaz for the way he handle[d] it.”

On Twitter, Clemmons further expounded on her claims, saying Díaz tried to forcibly kiss her and sent her unwanted emails on many occasions. Two other women, authors Carmen Maria Machado and Monica Byrne, also detailed their respective experiences with Díaz’s verbal abuse. “I take responsibility for my past. That is the reason I made the decision to tell the truth of my rape and its damaging aftermath,” Díaz said in a statement to the New York Times today, alluding to an essay he wrote in the New Yorker last month. “This conversation is important and must continue. I am listening to and learning from women’s stories in this essential and overdue cultural movement. We must continue to teach all men about consent and boundaries.”