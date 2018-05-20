Justin Theroux Would Like to Show You His Back Tattoo

Unlike some people, Justin Theroux is very proud of his back tattoo. At the live recording of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness at Vulture Festival an audience member asked if Justin could explain the origins of his rather large back tattoo. Jonathan of course encouraged Justin to show us. While he didn’t take off his whole shirt (he’s a gentleman after all) he did give the audience a little sneak peak before giving us the backstory.

“So I had two dogs, both rescues, pitbulls … and when they died, I dedicated half my back to one and half of my back to the other. So its a picture of a rat, because my dog used to kill rats in Washington Square Park. It was horrible. I mean, they were doing a service to New York. Oh and then a pigeon. A New York pigeon and a rat.”

Now that’s how you do an audience question, folks. Thankfully, we had cameras ready and you can watch the whole thing below. You’re welcome honeys.