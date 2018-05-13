Hey, does your mom like nice things in which people treat each other lovingly and with a tender kindness? What? Well, this could not have panned out better, because it’s still Mother Day (in some places) so you have just enough time to send your mom this link to Kacey Musgraves’ sweet “Mother” music video. In addition to a montage of motherly moments, the end of Musgraves’ video features a….what’s the opposite of an M. Night Shyamalan twist? So, a twist that you completely expect, but also makes you cry and miss your mom? Well, you’ll see. And then your mom will cry and miss her mom. Enjoy, mothers!