For all of Kanye’s fervent support of Donald Trump, he’s never quite spelled out what, exactly, about Trump appeals to him. In a new behind-the-scenes video of the making of his new song “Ye vs. the People,” he finally faces an interrogation from T.I. to get to the bottom of it. “Half the shit Trump does, I don’t agree with,” Ye says. T.I. counters: “What half do you agree with? Let’s get that out.” Ultimately, it was Trump’s unfathomable ascension to the presidency that tickled Kanye. “Just the ability to do what no one said you can do, to do the impossible, is the most inspiring thing to me,” he answers.

As Kanye previously noted at one of his final Saint Pablo concerts, he didn’t vote in the election, but he would have voted for Trump now knowing that he could pull it off. Because hindsight, for Kanye, is not quite 20/20. On wearing the MAGA hat in recent days, Kanye says that he wasn’t trying to be provocative, just symbolic: “Me putting the hat on forces an evolution … If I had not done what I felt, and I just thought, then it would have never happened. And when I wear that hat, it’s like a fight for equality. Like, ‘Oh, I can wear this hat too.’”