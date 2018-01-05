Kanye Just Crashed the TMZ Newsroom to Say Slavery Was a Choice

On Tuesday afternoon Kanye will appear on TMZ Live with his new BFF, conservative pundit Candace Owens, but before that, he crashed their newsroom to hold his own impromtu town hall. Naturally, Kanye had many Kanye-isms to share, like just how much he loves Donald Trump (“that’s my boy!”), how wearing the MAGA hat was an act of free thought (“I felt a freedom in doing something that everybody tells you not to do”), and, for his grandest idea yet, why slavery was a choice. We’ll let him tell it:

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

Later, he addressed the newsroom and asked if they think he’s thinking freely. Van from TMZ, our new favorite person, stands up and delivers the mic drop: “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything.” A very passionate speech from Van, shouted across the room, ensues. The clip leaves us with Kanye apologetically walking over to his desk. To be continued!