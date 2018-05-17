Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Bring Your Patti’s Pies to Kat Dennings and Malin Akerman’s Friendsgiving

There will be drama.

23 mins ago

Let’s Rank All the Weddings on Grey’s Anatomy

The 12 ceremonies we’ve seen over 14 seasons, ranked in order of style, romance, and need for Kleenex.

5:16 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Season Two Now Warns Some Viewers Not to Watch the Show

“If you are struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you.”

4:06 p.m.

How Arctic Monkeys Tapped Into the Nostalgia of Space

Front man Alex Turner paints a compelling portrait of a man so out of time that he ends up on the moon.

3:55 p.m.

Catfish’s Nev Schulman Being Investigated for Sexual Misconduct

MTV has temporarily suspended the production of Catfish while it looks into claims against the show’s host.

3:50 p.m.

Ariana Grande Wasn’t Sure She’d Ever Perform Again After Manchester Bombing

’The processing part is going to take forever.”

3:15 p.m.

Lando Is Pansexual, Says Solo Writer

Did J.K. Rowling get ahold of this character?

2:52 p.m.

What to Expect from Dissect’s Deep Dive on Frank Ocean

The third season of Spotify’s excellent music podcast will focus on Frank Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde.

2:44 p.m.

Steven Yeun Makes His Leading-Man Korean Film Debut in Burning

Lee Chang-dong’s moody mystery is based on a Haruki Murakami short story.

2:05 p.m.

Gillian Anderson Will Be Your Sex Therapist in Netflix’s Sex Education

She will co-star with Asa Butterfield.

1:27 p.m.

The Deadpool Moment: The Inside Story of Marvel’s Boom Brand

He went from comic-book zero to cinema hero.

1:16 p.m.

Charles Soule Reveals the Secrets Behind The Oracle Year

The novel stars a man with 108 very specific predictions about the future.

12:58 p.m.

Unite the Power of Three and Watch the Trailer for the CW’s Charmed Reboot

Also get a look at the network’s sports drama All American.

12:26 p.m.

The Weeknd Scrapped an ‘Upbeat’ Album After Selena Breakup

“[It] wasn’t melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life.”

12:00 p.m.

What It Takes to Be Hermione Granger

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni on life at the center of a “benign cult.”

11:45 a.m.

Watch Rosa Fall Stupid Hard for Gina Rodriguez on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn gets a little more Jane.

11:35 a.m.

Book Club Is Far Warmer and Wiser Than It Needed to Be

If this is the Girls Trip of 2018, we’re not doing so shabby after all.

10:58 a.m.

Sorry to Bother You, But the Sorry to Bother You Redband Trailer Is Here

Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson take on selling out in director Boots Riley’s trippy fantasy satire.

10:54 a.m.

This Trailer for Sense8’s Final Season Packs in a Lot of Feelings

The cluster says farewell.

10:28 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Boy

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre.”