Bring Your Patti’s Pies to Kat Dennings and Malin Akerman’s Friendsgiving

Finally, a friendsgiving that isn’t planned at the last minute with random Facebook invites. Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, and Jane Seymour will star in Friendsgiving, a comedy about an especially messy Thanksgiving dinner between friends, written and directed by Nicol Paone (The Big Gay Sketch Show). Billions star Akerman plays Molly, a newly single actor who hosts the dinner with Abby (Dennings), her newly single lesbian best friend. (Molly is divorced, Abby was dumped.) Seymour plays Helen, Molly’s Swedish mom. The dinner’s other attendees seem to include Aisha Tyler, Deon Cole, Ryan Hansen, and Christine Taylor, plus Chelsea Peretti as a “new-age shaman,” and Wanda Sykes and Margaret Cho as Abby’s “fairy gaymothers.” Bring your Patti’s Pies!