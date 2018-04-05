Latest News from Vulture

51 seconds ago

Media Executive Accused of Burying Misconduct Stories About Charlie Walk

The head of Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group is a friend of the former Republic Records president accused of sexual misconduct.

1 min ago

Charlie Rose and CBS Reportedly Hit With Sexual-Harassment Lawsuit

Three women are involved with the suit.

1:25 p.m.

Tina Fey Calls Out David Letterman for Lack of Female Late Show Writers

“That is my ignorance, and I feel bad for that,” Letterman said.

1:22 p.m.

The Viral Success of the Yodeling Kid Seems Awfully Familiar

“Famous” isn’t a bad song, but it’s deeply unsettling.

1:00 p.m.

Kathy Griffin’s 10 Favorite Books

Roxane Gay, Joan Rivers, and more.

12:57 p.m.

R. Kelly Defends Himself, Says Media Is Destroying His Legacy

R. Kelly says the media “has dissected and manipulated these false allegations.”

12:19 p.m.

The Sexual Tension Between Priyanka Chopra and Sebastian Stan Is Almost Too Much

Give us this relationship, or give us death!

12:16 p.m.

The Most Anticipated Movies at This Year’s Cannes Film Festival

Including Under the Silver Lake, BlackKklansman, and new movies from Gaspar Noé, and Lars von Trier.

11:55 a.m.

Vida Is a Fresh, Latinx Take on Gentrification

In only six episodes, the Starz series says a lot about cultural, sexual, and ethnic orientation.

11:38 a.m.

Who Monologued It: Dolores From Westworld or June From The Handmaid’s Tale?

It’s a lot harder than you might think.

11:30 a.m.

Junot Díaz Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Verbal Abuse

Three women have come forward with allegations against the prominent writer.

11:27 a.m.

Netflix Reminds Carol Burnett of the First Golden Age of TV

“Nobody ever snooped around or bothered us. It was fabulous.”

11:12 a.m.

7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See

Darth Jar Jar deserves his own film.

10:54 a.m.

Rachel Bloom on Making a Movie About Murder With Her Husband

Bloom, Adam Pally, Dan Gregor, and Doug Mand on Most Likely to Murder.

10:30 a.m.

Jeffrey Tambor Will Appear on Arrested Development Season 5

Tambor was recently fired from Transparent after an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

10:18 a.m.

Roman Polanski Will Appeal Academy Expulsion

“We want due process,” Polanski’s attorney said. “That’s not asking too much of the Academy, is it?”

10:05 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: It’s Gonna Be Bad

It simply can’t be overstated what an achievement this episode is.

9:59 a.m.

Two More Women Accuse R. Kelly of Sexual Abuse

The allegations range from underage sex to operating a “cult.”

9:53 a.m.

Seth Meyers Also Can’t Believe That Sean Hannity Can Do Journalism

“Hannity can’t believe he accidentally made news on his show.”

9:27 a.m.

Mindy Kaling Pretended to Be on Antibiotics to Hide Her Pregnancy on Ocean’s 8

“I had to spin a web of lies.”