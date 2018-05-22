The thing about Katy Perry is she never does anything subtly. So when ABC had their new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin on the American Idol finale last night to promote the new season, Perry went in for the kill. You can see her scheming in those first few seconds of Becca’s cameo, first fanning herself and then tiptoeing over to bow before Becca. Next, she kisses Becca’s hand … and, uh, never lets go. See, Katy Perry just wants one of Becca’s roses even though she readily admitted that she’s not even single. Has Becca not suffered enough from unavailable people?! Eventually Luke Bryan had to pry Perry off Becca and drag her across the stage back to her seat. Just another day in the incredibly extra life of Katy Perry.