Kelly Clarkson Covered All the Year’s Hits in Her Billboard Music Awards Opener

This year’s Billboard Music Awards isn’t about Kelly Clarkson, per se, except it’s also absolutely about Kelly Clarkson. Other artists are nominated as a courtesy, sure, but she’s already the runaway winner. After calling for action over silence on the Santa Fe shooting, Clarkson officially kicked off her hosting duties with an opening medley – not of her own songs, but everyone else’s songs. The cover queen covered the past year’s biggest hits – “Look What You Made Me Do,” “24K Magic,” “HUMBLE.,” you name it – in front of most of the artists who made them. Take notes, ya’ll.

