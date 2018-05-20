This year’s Billboard Music Awards isn’t about Kelly Clarkson, per se, except it’s also absolutely about Kelly Clarkson. Other artists are nominated as a courtesy, sure, but she’s already the runaway winner. After calling for action over silence on the Santa Fe shooting, Clarkson officially kicked off her hosting duties with an opening medley – not of her own songs, but everyone else’s songs. The cover queen covered the past year’s biggest hits – “Look What You Made Me Do,” “24K Magic,” “HUMBLE.,” you name it – in front of most of the artists who made them. Take notes, ya’ll.