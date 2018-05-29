Kesha’s Fight for Freedom From Dr. Luke Rejected Once Again

It appears Kesha may have been dealt the final blow in her fight for contractual freedom from producer Dr. Luke. Per THR, a New York appeals court has sided with a previous judge who ruled that Kesha cannot request to be released from her record deal with Dr. Luke’s former label, Kemosabe Records, in her amended countersuit. Luke is suing Kesha for defamation after she accused the producer of various forms of abuse. Kesha had attempted to file a responding lawsuit claiming that she is owed royalties and had not received financial support from Luke for her latest album, Rainbow; however, in March 2017, a judge rejected those amended counterclaims, saying Kesha did not provide Luke with adequate notice of contract breaches. On Tuesday, the appeals court upheld that judge’s decision, meaning that Kesha will not be permitted to seek release from her contract in a court case pertaining to this particular lawsuit, barring any further appeals. According to THR, Luke’s lawsuit may soon head to trial, in which he’ll attempt to prove Kesha defamed him.