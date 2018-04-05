Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Kris Jenner Says Kanye ‘Will Explain Himself In His Own Way’

“He always does things with really good intentions.”

6:43 p.m.

Sweetbitter: Eat Drink 20-Something Woman

Sweetbitter, the new Starz series based on Stephanie Danler’s novel, may not satisfy all your cravings.

6:40 p.m.

Killing Eve is Doing Something TV Shows Rarely Do Anymore

You could say they’re … killing it.

6:40 p.m.

The Best Plays and Musicals of 2018 (So Far)

From Tina Fey to Tennessee Williams.

6:14 p.m.

Willow Smith Learned About Sex by Walking in on Will and Jada

They were getting jiggy with it.

5:29 p.m.

Junot Díaz’s Accuser Confronted Him Live During a Q&A

“Unfortunately, the audience seemed to instantly rally around Diaz,” one attendee tweeted.

5:17 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Reignites Feud Feud, Brings Case to California Supreme Court

The Hollywood legend sued FX for defamation over her portrayal in the Ryan Murphy anthology series.

5:14 p.m.

Monique Heart Talks Success on Drag Race: “You Need Money!”

“You have to look like you belong there and you fit the part.”

4:31 p.m.

The Best Books of the Year (So Far)

The Sparsholt Affair, Asymmetry, Motherhood, and more.

4:14 p.m.

Junot Díaz Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Verbal Abuse

Three women have come forward with allegations against the prominent writer.

3:47 p.m.

Ava DuVernay Cordially Invites All of Her Male Haters to Sue Her

“If that’s what you want to do.”

3:14 p.m.

The Brightest Star on Travis Scott’s ‘Watch’ Isn’t Kanye West

Cheerful, insistent, and futuristic, the Pi’erre Bourne beat is world-class.

2:30 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Wears A Leather Leotard in ‘Chun-Li’ Music Video

Nicki Minaj dropped videos for “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.”

2:22 p.m.

Media Executive Accused of Burying Misconduct Stories About Charlie Walk

The head of Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group is a friend of the former Republic Records president accused of sexual misconduct.

2:22 p.m.

Charlie Rose and CBS Reportedly Hit With Sexual-Harassment Lawsuit

Three women are involved with the suit.

1:25 p.m.

Tina Fey Calls Out David Letterman for Lack of Female Late Show Writers

“That is my ignorance, and I feel bad for that,” Letterman said.

1:22 p.m.

The Viral Success of the Yodeling Kid Seems Awfully Familiar

“Famous” isn’t a bad song, but it’s deeply unsettling.

1:00 p.m.

Kathy Griffin’s 10 Favorite Books

Roxane Gay, Joan Rivers, and more.

12:57 p.m.

R. Kelly Defends Himself, Says Media Is Destroying His Legacy

R. Kelly says the media “has dissected and manipulated these false allegations.”

12:19 p.m.

The Sexual Tension Between Priyanka Chopra and Sebastian Stan Is Almost Too Much

Give us this relationship, or give us death!