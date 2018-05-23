Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Moses Farrow Defends Woody Allen, Accuses Mia Farrow of Physical Abuse

In a new self-published personal essay.

4:13 p.m.

Don’t Miss: This Week in Web Videos

Our weekly web video roundup is back and better than ever.

3:58 p.m.

9 Shows to Stream Right Now Before Summer TV Comes Back

Your summer-TV prep begins now.

3:36 p.m.

Retta Has a Story to Tell

In her upcoming memoir, the actress chronicles her adventures in Hollywood — including that time Taylor Swift cut her in line to the bathroom.

3:35 p.m.

Comcast Might Outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox

Comcast says it has prepared an all-cash offer “premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney.”

3:29 p.m.

The Story of How Retta Screwed Up Her Audition for Effie in Dreamgirls

“I did not win an Oscar but I learned a valuable lesson.”

3:25 p.m.

Kim Cattrall Is Returning to TV for a CBS All Access Fairy-Tale Thriller

Cattrall will play “an unlikely and very nontraditional grandmother.”

3:06 p.m.

Bachelorette Meredith Phillips Says She Was Drugged and Assaulted During Filming

“I couldn’t even lift my arms to say no.”

2:50 p.m.

20 Philip Roth Books, Ranked

The indispensable, the significant, the disposable, and everything in between.

2:23 p.m.

There Were Many Philip Roths

We remember the slab of liver and the sex, but Roth probably contemplated death more than any writer after Tolstoy.

2:05 p.m.

How A Quiet Place Defied All Odds to Become a Blockbuster

“The movie was risky on every level.”

1:01 p.m.

Ariana Grande Addresses Mac Miller Breakup: ‘I Have Cared for Him’

“Shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem.”

1:00 p.m.

Every SNL Opening Monologue This Season, Ranked by the Backing Band’s Reactions

The stand-up format is a mixed bag.

12:49 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the 13 Reasons Why Season-Two Finale

We’ll need at least another 13 hours to process it.

12:12 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Season-Premiere Recap: Picture Imperfect

Instead of tapes, we’ve now got court testimonies.

11:58 a.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Receive This Year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

“The fact that Mr. Twain himself will be presenting the award to me in person is particularly gratifying.”

11:04 a.m.

Janet Jackson Is the Fairy Godmother of Vibrators, According to Jenna Dewan

When Jenna Dewan was 19, Janet Jackson gave her a “pleasure chest.”

10:54 a.m.

Andrew Garfield Describes the Wild Party Where He Had His First, Uh, 30 Kisses

“It was like a royal rumble.”

10:32 a.m.

13 Reasons Why’s #MeToo Scene Was Almost Cut Until Female Executives Intervened

“I actually took that sequence out because I felt like it would seem like we were parodying the #MeToo movement.”

10:28 a.m.

David Cross Walked Off Set and Cried After Colbert Insulted Him Last Night

“Everything I’ve ever seen you do, with the exception of the guy in Men in Black, was really funny!”