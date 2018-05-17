Watch the Wild Exclusive Trailer For the Killer Cannes Film Knife + Heart

If nothing else, Yann Gonzalez’s Knife + Heart has the most deliciously outrageous synopsis of any film in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year: Vanessa Paradis plays a gay-porn producer in 1979 Paris who is trying to win back her ex-girlfriend even as a masked serial killer stalks and slays the actors who star in her blue films. Oh, and the whole thing has a dreamy original score composed by M83 (whose primary member, Anthony Gonzalez, is the director’s brother). Knife + Heart premieres on the Croisette later tonight, but you can get an early preview because Vulture has the exclusive trailer for the film, and it’s pretty stunning. Have you ever imagined what it might be like if Pedro Almodóvar directed a retro slasher film with a ton of queer content and some seriously wonderful costumes? Then you’ll end up in the vicinity of what Gonzalez has accomplished here. Press play, and have a bloody good time.