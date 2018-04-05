Kris Jenner Says Kanye ‘Will Explain Himself In His Own Way’

Considering the excellent PR skills Kris Jenner typically displays when managing conversations around her extended family, it’s more than a little sad to see how little clarity the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch offered when discussing her son-in-law, Kanye West, today. While a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, Jenner was asked about Kanye, specifically the questions “What’s going on?” and “Is he okay?” In response Kris offered, “You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him, forever.” Which, well, isn’t exactly the response you want to hear.

Now, obviously it’s not Jenner’s job to explicate Kanye’s recent public “free thought” blitz, best exemplified by his decision to go on TMZ and offer his opinion that slavery was mostly a choice. Still, you’d hope the answer to “Is he okay?” would at least be a yes. Continued Kris, “I know he will explain himself in his own way.” Since it’s Kanye we’re talking about, we wouldn’t expect him to explain it any other way. In fact, that’s sort of his whole thing.