Lando Is Pansexual, Says Solo Writer

Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd./lucasfilm Ltd.

If you wondered whether or not Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian was flirting with Alden Ehrenreich’s Han or with his droid L3-73 (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in Solo, the answer is, maybe both! In an interview with HuffPost, the film’s screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan was asked if the broadly flirtatious Lando was actually pansexual. “I would say yes,” Kasdan answered, though the film only implies that might be the case (in the past, the makers of the new Star Wars films have tried to score points for saying they want to include queer characters without necessarily doing so). “I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity — sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.” But will Lando, or Star Wars in general, eventually get one of Disney’s exclusively gay moments? “He doesn’t make any hard and fast rules. I think it’s fun,” Kasdan told HuffPost. “I don’t know where it will go.”